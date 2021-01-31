Dedham man puts “heart” into his work

DEDHAM, Maine (WABI) - Whether it’s at his day job or in his budding side business, one Dedham man puts his heart into everything he does.

However, Justin Upton’s introduction to woodworking didn’t exactly set the stage for his future success.

“I did some (woodworking) in high school,” Upton said. “I actually shaved part of my finger off with a sander. So, I kind of stopped for a while there.”

About five years ago, Upton found his way back to the workbench.

“I just really wanted to make something,” Upton explained. “I like working with my hands, I like creating stuff. So I started with a couple small tools, made a couple small projects.”

Upton’s portfolio now includes planters, cutting board, Adirondack chairs, and other custom pieces. A few months ago, he converted part of his garage into a workspace. It allowed him more space and the ability to work through the cold Maine winter months.

He had the skill and the space. All he needed was a name.

Late last year, while standing in line at Subway, it came to him: Heartwood Designs.

“Heartwood is the center of a tree. This is a piece of walnut here,” Upton said, holding up a cutting board. “The center, this darker color, is the heartwood.”

There’s a second meaning, too. Upton is a cardiac sonographer, a calling he went back to school for nearly a decade after graduating from Bucksport High.

“Echocardiography is challenging. There’s so many variables,” Upton said. “There is a little bit of pressure, especially when you’re up in the operating room and they’ve just placed a new valve and they say, ‘How’s it look?’ And you have to find a picture right away, and it has to be good, and it has to be clear. It can be a little high-pressure, but I enjoy that.”

It’s a challenging profession, made even harder by COVID-19. Lucky for Upton, he’s found an outlet.

“At work you really kind of have to be ‘on,’ so to speak,” said Upton. “When I come out here -- I mean there’s a lot of thinking involved in this -- but I can kind of go into autopilot. Like, this is a lot more relaxed. It’s soothing, it’s almost therapeutic to come out here. I know what I’ve got to do, and just do it. Put some good music on and just kind of go.”

As for what’s next for his business, Upton is looking to expand further. He tells TV5 he wants to begin crafting dining tables and other larger-scale projects.

You can find more of his work on Instagram and Facebook. Locally, some of his creations are carried at Mainely Succulents in Orono.

