1st Half of 14th Annual Moosehead Lake Togue Derby Held this Weekend

GREENVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A stretch of mild winter caused one of Maine’s biggest fishing derbies to split itself over two weekends.

Due to thin ice in areas of the lake, organizers behind the fourteenth annual Moosehead Lake Togue Derby will be holding a second event on February 19th after the one held this weekend.

Originally organized as a means to control the togue population in the lake, the Derby is now a Maine staple, with a variety of donors coming together to give some very special prizes, such as fifteen hundred dollars for first place, alongside a variety of door prizes.

Organizers say that no prior skill with ice fishing is required, and that the derby is a perfect outdoor event for those looking for a fun, safe winter experience.

Prizes will be given out on the twenty first of February.

”This year especially, it’s great to have some kind of an event to get people out in a safe environment,” said Tim Obrey, President of the Natural Resource Education Center. “It’s fun, they can be around their family unit, where they know they’re safe and you can just have a good time.”

If you’d like to take part in the February derby, you can email NRECMoosehead@gmail.com to find out where to buy tickets.

