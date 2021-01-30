Thomas College Hosts 6th Annual Thomas Cup

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - This morning marked the end of a competition that had been a month in the making.

It was the end of the sixth annual Thomas Cup, where over fifty-two teams from schools all across Maine competed in a variety of technology-based challenges, from robotics to crime scene investigation and even e-sports.

After training in special week long challenges in the lead-up, the teams worked in twelve hour blocks yesterday and today to complete the challenges, with a special online-only format allowing them to do it all from the safety of their own homes.

The prize? A ten thousand dollar scholarship, which was claimed by the Maine School of Math and Science, who won by a mere quarter of a point.

”Just the range of skill was amazing to see, but for those students who had never done any of these, I think it’s a nice opportunity for them to try it and see, “Oh, could I imagine myself doing this as a career?”” said Amanda Nguyen, the Program Director for the college’s Centers of Innovation. “And, if so, what’s the path to get there?”

Thomas College say that no skill level was necessary to take part, and that the true purpose of the cup was to encourage participants to take an interest in the various subjects.

