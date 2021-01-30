Advertisement

Thomas College Hosts 6th Annual Thomas Cup

Students worked in 12 hour blocks at a chance to win a $10,000 scholarship
Some of the schools represented by the teams taking part in this year's cup.
Some of the schools represented by the teams taking part in this year's cup.(Thomas College)
By Ryan Mains
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - This morning marked the end of a competition that had been a month in the making.

It was the end of the sixth annual Thomas Cup, where over fifty-two teams from schools all across Maine competed in a variety of technology-based challenges, from robotics to crime scene investigation and even e-sports.

After training in special week long challenges in the lead-up, the teams worked in twelve hour blocks yesterday and today to complete the challenges, with a special online-only format allowing them to do it all from the safety of their own homes.

The prize? A ten thousand dollar scholarship, which was claimed by the Maine School of Math and Science, who won by a mere quarter of a point.

”Just the range of skill was amazing to see, but for those students who had never done any of these, I think it’s a nice opportunity for them to try it and see, “Oh, could I imagine myself doing this as a career?”” said Amanda Nguyen, the Program Director for the college’s Centers of Innovation. “And, if so, what’s the path to get there?”

Thomas College say that no skill level was necessary to take part, and that the true purpose of the cup was to encourage participants to take an interest in the various subjects.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnson & Johnson's vaccine can help protect against coronavirus.
‘Simple is beautiful’: One-shot vaccine proves effective
Hopes downtown feel helps business.
City officials shifting approach in hopes of revitalizing Bangor Mall
363 new cases, 3 new deaths related to COVID-19 , according to Maine CDC
363 newly recorded cases of COVID-19, 3 more Mainers die with virus
Mask
Maine CDC Director answers questions regarding wearing two masks
The dashboard is updated daily at ten a.m. with data from the previous day.
Maine CDC launches COVID-19 vaccination dashboard

Latest News

.A Rockland man has been charged with for making a false distress call to the Coast Guard back...
Rockland man charged with making false distress call to Coast Guard
Ben Fagan welcomed home
Dover-Foxcroft firefighter welcomed home for first time since December accident
Cat from Bangor that went missing in Holden two months ago is now back home
Bangor cat, once missing, made his way home
Fair, Blustery & Cold Tonight & Saturday
Fair, Blustery & Cold Tonight & Saturday