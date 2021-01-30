Sunny & Cold Tomorrow, Snow Arrives Late Monday Night & Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure builds into the Eastern Great Lakes today. Considering we are on the eastern side of the high, the winds will continue to stream in from Central and Eastern Canada today. It will be breezy and cold as well. Highs will only top out in the teens to low 20s. However, the sunshine will be out with very few clouds, if any, expected across the region today. Mainly clear tonight as well. It will be cold, lows will fall back to the single digits above and below zero statewide.

This area of high pressure will stay to the northwest of us tomorrow. The winds will be on the light side but it will be cold once again. Highs will only top out in the 20s with lots of sunshine expected. This high pressure is going to play a key role in a storm system that is looking likely for Tuesday. It will push to our north on Monday as a storm system in the Ohio Valley pushes east. Clouds will increase throughout the day on Monday with mainly cloudy skies for most of the afternoon. Temperatures will not be as cold, in the 20s to lower 30s. A storm system in The Mid-Atlantic on Monday will redevelop off the coastline. The main area of low pressure will then be forced northward Monday afternoon into Tuesday. It will eventually start a northeasterly projection once it makes its way east of Long Island and the Cape. The aforementioned high pressure to our north and east will funnel in colder air throughout the northeast. What does this mean for us..? Overnight Monday, into early Tuesday morning, light snow will develop along the coast and slowly progress northward. As it does so, the heavier precipitation rates will be mid-morning Tuesday through the evening hours. Snow is likely for much of the state, however, the latest trends bring in the chance for some mix and rain near the coast and in parts of Downeast. The heavier precipitation ends Tuesday night with leftover snow showers Wednesday, especially north.

Today: Mainly sunny skies and cold. A bit breezy, highs will top out in the teens to low 20s. Winds northwest at 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies and cold. Lows will drop back to the single digits above and below zero. Winds northwest at 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Lots of sunshine and seasonably cold. Temperatures will top out in the 20s. Winds northwest at 5-10 mph.

Monday: Some sunshine early, clouds will increase throughout the day. Highs will top out in the 20s to lower 30s.

Tuesday: Snow is likely, some mix possible near the coast and Downeast. Highs will run in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Wednesday: Snow showers possible, especially during the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy skies. Highs will run in the 30s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.