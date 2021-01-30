Advertisement

Rockland man charged with making false distress call to Coast Guard

Officials say Nathan Libby made the false distress call on December 3rd.
.A Rockland man has been charged with for making a false distress call to the Coast Guard back...
.A Rockland man has been charged with for making a false distress call to the Coast Guard back in December.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 3:30 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - A Rockland man has been charged with making a false distress call to the Coast Guard back in December.

Officials say Nathan Libby made the false distress call on December 3rd.

Rescue crews from the Coast Guard and the Maine Marine Patrol responded to the call around 6:30 in the morning.

The crew told authorities their fishing boat began taking on water, and they were trying to reach Atwood’s Lobster.

The Coast Guard says they covered approximately 62 square nautical miles and did not find anything.

If convicted, Libby faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnson & Johnson's vaccine can help protect against coronavirus.
‘Simple is beautiful’: One-shot vaccine proves effective
Hopes downtown feel helps business.
City officials shifting approach in hopes of revitalizing Bangor Mall
363 new cases, 3 new deaths related to COVID-19 , according to Maine CDC
363 newly recorded cases of COVID-19, 3 more Mainers die with virus
Mask
Maine CDC Director answers questions regarding wearing two masks
The dashboard is updated daily at ten a.m. with data from the previous day.
Maine CDC launches COVID-19 vaccination dashboard

Latest News

Ben Fagan welcomed home
Dover-Foxcroft firefighter welcomed home for first time since December accident
Cat from Bangor that went missing in Holden two months ago is now back home
Bangor cat, once missing, made his way home
Fair, Blustery & Cold Tonight & Saturday
Fair, Blustery & Cold Tonight & Saturday
They donated to the Bryce Pelkey Scholarship Fund.
A group of lottery players donate to a great cause