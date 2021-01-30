Rockland man charged with making false distress call to Coast Guard

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - A Rockland man has been charged with making a false distress call to the Coast Guard back in December.

Officials say Nathan Libby made the false distress call on December 3rd.

Rescue crews from the Coast Guard and the Maine Marine Patrol responded to the call around 6:30 in the morning.

The crew told authorities their fishing boat began taking on water, and they were trying to reach Atwood’s Lobster.

The Coast Guard says they covered approximately 62 square nautical miles and did not find anything.

If convicted, Libby faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

“Our Coast Guard rescue crews thrive on taking risks for the sake of helping others in trouble on the water. Calls like this hoax call - unnecessarily put our rescue crews at risk, drain resources, and may limit our ability to respond to actual emergencies”.

