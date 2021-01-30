MPA’s Football Committee decides against spring tackle football

(WABI) - After high schools settled for playing 7-on-7 flag football last fall, the hope had been to play tackle football this spring.

But, after a lengthy Football Committee meeting yesterday, the Maine Principals Association has made the decision that it will not be reccomending tackle football to played this spring.

The committee cited the need to protect the traditional spring sports season.

Tackle Football is still classified as a high risk activity in the state’s Community Sports Guidelines. Unless that designation is lifted, tackle football simply isn’t allowed.

In a statement the committee says it would support a return to traditional summer programming t prepare underclassmen for a fall season.

