Advertisement

MPA’s Football Committee decides against spring tackle football

By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 12:33 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WABI) - After high schools settled for playing 7-on-7 flag football last fall, the hope had been to play tackle football this spring.

But, after a lengthy Football Committee meeting yesterday, the Maine Principals Association has made the decision that it will not be reccomending tackle football to played this spring.

The committee cited the need to protect the traditional spring sports season.

Tackle Football is still classified as a high risk activity in the state’s Community Sports Guidelines. Unless that designation is lifted, tackle football simply isn’t allowed.

In a statement the committee says it would support a return to traditional summer programming t prepare underclassmen for a fall season.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnson & Johnson's vaccine can help protect against coronavirus.
‘Simple is beautiful’: One-shot vaccine proves effective
Hopes downtown feel helps business.
City officials shifting approach in hopes of revitalizing Bangor Mall
363 new cases, 3 new deaths related to COVID-19 , according to Maine CDC
363 newly recorded cases of COVID-19, 3 more Mainers die with virus
Mask
Maine CDC Director answers questions regarding wearing two masks
The dashboard is updated daily at ten a.m. with data from the previous day.
Maine CDC launches COVID-19 vaccination dashboard

Latest News

Youth hockey travel ban
Interstate Youth Hockey travel ban extended
Hermon vs Hampden
Hampden boys get a win over Hermon
Cony vs Maranacook
Maranacook rolls over Cony
MPA decides against spring-summer season for high school football