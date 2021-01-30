Maine CDC reports 20 new COVID-19 related deaths, 357 cases

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 20 more people have died as a result of coronavirus.

Penobscot County is reporting the most deaths overnight with five, while Aroostook County has four.

The states death toll in now at 590.

No further information regarding the deaths were immediately made available Saturday morning.

The Maine CDC is reporting 353 new cases of the virus.

There are now more than 39,000 cases in Maine since the pandemic began.

More than 31,500 cases are confirmed by the Maine CDC.

Cumberland and York counties are reporting the most new cases overnight.

Penobscot and Kennebec counties are reporting 46 new cases each.

Half of Maine’s counties are reporting an increase in double-digit cases.

Maine CDC data for Saturday, January 30 (WABI)

The next Maine CDC briefing is scheduled for Tuesday, February 2 at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.