Interstate Youth Hockey travel ban extended
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 12:28 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(WABI) - Governor Mills and the rest of the Governors in New England, New York and New Jersey have extended the suspension of interstate youth hockey.
The suspension is for public and private schools and youth hockey leagues through March 31st. The prohibition does not affect pro, interstate collegiate or U-S National team activities, which will remain subject to health and safety protocols.
