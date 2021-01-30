Fair, Blustery & Cold Tonight & Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The upper level storm and its associated surface trough that brought the snow to much of Maine earlier today will continue to move east through the Gulf of Maine tonight. As the trough moves away any lingering flurries across the Pine Tree State will come to an end this evening, with the sky becoming mostly clear. The combination of a strong storm to our east and high pressure centered over the western Great Lakes Region will continue to bring a gusty northwest wind to Maine tonight and tomorrow. The gusty wind will help usher an arctic airmass into Maine and the rest of New England tonight and tomorrow. The low temps tonight will range from the minus single numbers north to the single numbers above zero south. The combination of the gusty wind and cold temps will drive the wind chill values as low as -25° up north tonight, so if you plan to venture out this evening make sure you dress for the bitterly cold conditions.

The ridge of high pressure approaching New England from the west will bring Maine a mostly sunny Saturday. Despite a good deal of sunshine tomorrow the temps will hold in the teens to lower 20s. The combination of the cold temps and again a gusty northwest breeze tomorrow will make it feel like its near zero north to the low teens south. The high will continue to control the weather across the Pine Tree State Sunday. As the high slides east across the Northeast the wind will be lighter and the temps will moderate back to seasonable levels Sunday, with highs running in the 20s across most of the state.

After a rather quiet Monday, it currently appears that a storm system will impact Maine and the rest of Eastern New England beginning Tuesday and then continuing into part of Wednesday. It looks like the precipitation associated with the storm will be mainly in the form of snow as the storm track will likely remain just to our east, which would keep Maine on the colder side of the storm. The exact track of the storm will determine what impacts the storm has on our region, but at this time it appears that a gusty wind and steady snow will occur across at least eastern parts of the state Tuesday and possibly early Wednesday as well. With the potential for significant snow and wind across our area Tuesday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day, so stay tuned to WABI-TV and our social media platforms to stay up to date on this potential storm.

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear, a northwest breeze between 10 and 20 mph, with low temps between -8° and +8°, with wind chill values as low as -25° up north.

Saturday: Bright, and frigid, with a northwest breeze between 10 and 20 mph and highs in the teens to low 20s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a light northwest breeze and high temps in the 20s.

Monday: Sun to increasing clouds, with high temps in the mid-20s to lower 30s.

Tuesday: Snow and blustery conditions likely, with high temps in the mid-20s to lower 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with lingering snow possible and high temps in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

