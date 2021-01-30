Advertisement

Dover-Foxcroft firefighter welcomed home for first time since December accident

By Connor Clement
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) -

A Dover-Foxcroft firefighter who was severely hurt back in December when a tree fell on him, returned home tonight for the first time since the accident.

38-year-old Benjamin Fagan, was out on December 5th, clearing a tree from a road when another snapped and landed on top of him.

Since that day, Fagan has been recovering and has not stepped foot inside his home.

When he finally got the ok to go home, friends, family, and the fire department he’s served with since 1999 were there to welcome the hero home.

”When I ran out of positivity, this community and the whole state really gave me some, it’s been hard to go through this physically, emotionally and mentally it’s been a challenge at times, but having the positive perspective that I’ve been able to maintain with the help of my community has made this totally doable.”

“This community has embraced me this whole experience, and to have it culminate in a parade, there’s no words for it, it’s moving,” said Fagan.

A go fund me page was set up after the accident to assist Fagan and his family.

So far, more than $20,000 has been raised.

If you would like to assist in Fagan’s ongoing recovery effort, you can visit the page here.

