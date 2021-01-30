Biofuel-powered rocket expected to launch Sunday morning

LIMESTONE, Maine (WABI) - After weeks of delays, Sunday is now the scheduled launch of a biofuel-powered rocket made by a Maine company.

BluShift had planned to launch the rocket earlier in January from the former Loring Air Force Base in Limestone.

These rockets aren’t the kind that will launch astronauts into space.

They are fairly small and will have the capacity to launch payloads from customers into orbit.

The rocket is a prototype to show investors for the company that its rockets are legitimate.

”To also be the first company that we believe in the world will be commercially launching a rocket using a bio-derived fuel and we’re excited to make history on that front,” said BluShift Aerospace CEO Sascha Deri in a press conference Saturday.

The rocket will also carry part of a science experiment from Falmouth high school students.

The launch is planned for 10:00 a.m. Sunday.

