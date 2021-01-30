Advertisement

Biofuel-powered rocket expected to launch Sunday morning

BluShift had planned to launch the rocket earlier this month from the former Loring Air Force Base in Limestone.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMESTONE, Maine (WABI) - After weeks of delays, Sunday is now the scheduled launch of a biofuel-powered rocket made by a Maine company.

BluShift had planned to launch the rocket earlier in January from the former Loring Air Force Base in Limestone.

These rockets aren’t the kind that will launch astronauts into space.

They are fairly small and will have the capacity to launch payloads from customers into orbit.

The rocket is a prototype to show investors for the company that its rockets are legitimate.

”To also be the first company that we believe in the world will be commercially launching a rocket using a bio-derived fuel and we’re excited to make history on that front,” said BluShift Aerospace CEO Sascha Deri in a press conference Saturday.

The rocket will also carry part of a science experiment from Falmouth high school students.

The launch is planned for 10:00 a.m. Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnson & Johnson's vaccine can help protect against coronavirus.
‘Simple is beautiful’: One-shot vaccine proves effective
Maine CDC data for Saturday, January 30
Maine CDC reports 20 new COVID-19 related deaths, 357 cases
Hopes downtown feel helps business.
City officials shifting approach in hopes of revitalizing Bangor Mall
Mask
Maine CDC Director answers questions regarding wearing two masks
363 new cases, 3 new deaths related to COVID-19 , according to Maine CDC
363 newly recorded cases of COVID-19, 3 more Mainers die with virus

Latest News

Some of the schools represented by the teams taking part in this year's cup.
Thomas College Hosts 6th Annual Thomas Cup
.A Rockland man has been charged with for making a false distress call to the Coast Guard back...
Rockland man charged with making false distress call to Coast Guard
Ben Fagan welcomed home
Dover-Foxcroft firefighter welcomed home for first time since December accident
Cat from Bangor that went missing in Holden two months ago is now back home
Bangor cat, once missing, made his way home