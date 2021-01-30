Bangor cat, once missing, made his way home

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cat from Bangor that went missing in Holden two months ago is now back home.

But not before quite an adventure.

Sarah Monrraga tells TV5 that Jasper, their indoor cat, is one of the family.

He loves to eat and snuggle by the fire, or play with their two sons.

The day before Thanksgiving while visiting family in Holden, Jasper was spooked and dashed out of the house into the woods.

They searched for three days, even laying traps.

Eight weeks later, a neighbor finally caught Jasper.

Sarah says other than being a little skinny, he is healthy and happy.

“We are just really thankful,” said Sarah Monrraga, Jasper’s owner. “We prayed hard for Jasper’s safe return, and we had a lot of people praying for his return, and we just feel like our prayers were answered. You know, it’s two months to the day of him of him coming back, so it was just a really wonderful kind of celebration for our entire family.”

Jasper will be staying in Holden for a couple days before coming home to a surprise: a new kitten!

Sarah says having Jasper back is a bright spot in what has been a long year.

