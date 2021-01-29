Advertisement

University of Maine at Augusta online programs rank in U.S. News & World Report nation’s best

UMA offers 42 degree programs with 28 completely available online.
University of Maine at Augusta
University of Maine at Augusta(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The online Bachelor’s degree programs at the University of Maine at Augusta are getting national recognition.

They made the list for best in the nation put together by U.S. News and World Report.

They also made the list for best online bachelor’s for veterans and online business degree.

Faculty credentials and training, student services and technologies, and student engagement are taken into consideration.

The vice president of enrollment management says the pandemic has only highlighted the importance of online degrees.

“This is not the first year we’ve been chosen for one, but to have three rankings this year, one of them being brand new was very exciting to see that our quality is still being noticed,” said Jonathan Henry, vice president of enrollment management and marketing.

Jonathan Henry says it’s important for them to continue meeting the needs of their students.

UMA is working towards an initiative where 60 percent of Mainers will hold education or workforce credentials by 2025.

