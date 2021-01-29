Advertisement

State changes color designations for Franklin and Cumberland counties

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - On Friday, the Maine Department of Education changed its color coded system on school safety during the pandemic moving Franklin County to a yellow designation.

Franklin joins three other counties, Oxford, Androscoggin, and York counties in that designation.

Yellow indicates hybrid learning for schools.

Cumberland County is moving back to green status.

Education officials say Cumberland County’s new case rate per 10,000 people has dropped by 25%, and the positivity rate is now below the statewide average.

All other Maine counties are green, allowing for in-person instruction.

The next update from Maine DOE will be on February 12.

