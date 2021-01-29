Schoodic Arts for All to host Virtual Valentine Candy workshop

WINTER HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Valentines Day is right around the corner, and instead of buying candy for that special someone,

Schoodic Arts for All wants to teach you how to make your own.

They’re holding a virtual Valentine Candy workshop where you can learn how to make sweet treats such as truffles, Valentine bark, and chocolate-dipped tuxedo strawberries right from your very own kitchen.

We’re told making candy isn’t as intimidating as you might think.

”The fun is learning,” said JoAnne Wood, who will teach the Valentine Candy Workshop. “And the fun is learning something that you maybe previously didn’t think you could do. And with these recipes, they’re easy. And when people realize they can make tuxedo strawberries, well - that’s sort of it. It’s tuxedo strawberries for dessert every night of the week!”

The class will be held via Zoom on Feb. 5 at 6 p.m.

To register, go to schoodicartsforall.org

