Restaurant and bar industry reacts to Governor ending curfew

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Lots of local business owners are getting ready to keep their doors open past 9 p.m.

Governor Mills is ending the mandated curfew, starting Monday.

“This is the first good sign of the year. This is like a robin showing up for the spring,” said Lee Speronis, Director of the Husson College of Business.

The mandate has been in effect since November 20th to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, especially around the holidays.

“It is a big deal because it creates optimism. It’s about how people feel about the economy is how the economy is. Perception becomes reality,” said Speronis.

But the reality for some businesses, may be grim.

Those who see the majority of their business at nighttime have struggled for the past couple of months.

“Unfortunately we’re going to lose a bunch of small businesses. It’s a very difficult factor, weighing health against businesses,” said Speronis.

Happy Endings in Downtown Bangor specializes in drinks and desert, typically after people have already gone to dinner.

So the 9 p.m. curfew hit hard on their holiday business.

“It was sad to look around at 9 o’clock on a Saturday night and just have nobody be in here. It was really going to hurt us and it was just frustrating because we were following all the rules and all the mandates. And we would have followed them the same at 10 p.m. as we would have at 5 p.m.,” said Melissa Smith, Owner of Happy Endings.

Bar owners are excited though to keep their doors open late again, even though they missed out on the holidays.

“It really was crushing what is typically our best quarter of the year. It’s going to be nice to not have to kick everybody out right when they kind of want to get going for the evening,” said Smith.

Even with this major restriction lifted, Melissa Smith is wondering how much longer her business, or others can keep it up.

“It’s mentally exhausting to constantly try to figure out how am I going to bring in new business today with this rule, this rule, this rule and this rule. I mean we could do it, but I think for some businesses it would be a matter of do I really want to do this for another year,” said Smith.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.