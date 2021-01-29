Advertisement

Northern Light Health announces $260 million in community investments last year

Northern Light Health
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Northern Light Health says it’s invested $260,022,627 in the community in the last fiscal year.

Approximately $238 million went to providing care for patients with Medicaid and Medicare that wasn’t covered by those insurance programs.

$14 million is attributed to traditional charity care, helping patients regardless of health insurance or financial status.

The remaining $8 million is split among research and outreach programs, education and direct contributions to non-profits.

It also went to community programs that tackle food insecurity, homelessness, and substance abuse.

You can find the full breakdown of information in the Northern Light Health Community Benefit Report.

