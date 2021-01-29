Mt. Blue star Farnham transfers

FARMINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Mt. Blue boys basketball has lost star Jacob Farnham to transfer. Farnham will now play for Hyde School. The team tweeted he was instrumental in helping rebuild the program.

High school basketball

BOYS

Piscataquis Community 48, Penquis Valley 44

Messalonskee 57, Winslow 44

GIRLS

Carrabec 47, Madison 45

Foxcroft 44, MCI 42

Maranacook 45, Mt. Blue 34

Washington Academy 66, Machias 48

