Mt. Blue star Farnham transfers
Area Scores 1/28
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FARMINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Mt. Blue boys basketball has lost star Jacob Farnham to transfer. Farnham will now play for Hyde School. The team tweeted he was instrumental in helping rebuild the program.
High school basketball
BOYS
Piscataquis Community 48, Penquis Valley 44
Messalonskee 57, Winslow 44
GIRLS
Carrabec 47, Madison 45
Foxcroft 44, MCI 42
Maranacook 45, Mt. Blue 34
Washington Academy 66, Machias 48
Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.