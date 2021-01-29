MPA decides against spring-summer season for high school football

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Principals Association’s Football Committee voted unanimously on Thursday to not move forward with plans for a spring-summer high school football season.

The traditional tackle football season in the fall of 2020 was modified to allow for 7-on-7 touch football games.

The state’s community sports guidelines still list football as a “high risk” sport and football cannot be played in its traditional form as a “high risk” sport.

Football committee chairman Fred Lower indicated that the designation of the sport as high risk was just one of many factors in choosing to not offer football in the late spring or early summer.

Lower said the MPA is committed to attempting a spring season for traditional spring sports like baseball and softball because they could not offer a spring season last year. He said the MPA wants to protect the opportunity for as normal as a spring season as possible.

Lower also added they don’t want sports competing against each other for the same athletes.

There also are safety concerns about offering a football season late in the school year and there not being enough recovery time for those returning athletes for a fall 2021 season.

Field availability for a spring-summer season and wear and tear on facilities that would be used for multiple sports was also cited as a factor, as was financial considerations for the sport, which would bridge two separate budget years for districts.

If a spring-summer season for football was played, Lower said it would also mean that multi-sport athletes would have to choose between playing football and beginning a school sanctioned summer sport like soccer or basketball.

There was discussion at the meeting about ways to give the class of 2021 chances for non-school football opportunities, but that topic is merely in preliminary discussion.

As for the prospects of a normal 2021 high school football season in Maine, Lower said, “That’s our plan now.”

