Advertisement

Mostly Cloudy, Breezy & Cold This Afternoon

By Todd Simcox
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The disturbance that brought us periods of snow and snow showers this morning will push offshore this afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy this afternoon with a few breaks of sun possible. Scattered snow showers will be possible especially through the early afternoon hours. The wind will be gusty with gusts to 25-35 MPH possible at times causing areas of blowing snow in spots. Temperatures will be noticeably colder today with highs in the teens to near 20° north and low to mid-20s elsewhere but feeling colder with the gusty northwest wind. Skies will turn partly cloudy tonight with lows ranging from near 0° north to the single numbers to near 10° closer to the coast. The northwest wind will remain breezy tonight which will produce wind chills as low as -20° to -25° at times.

High pressure building to our north and west this weekend will bring us sunshine both weekend days. It will remain breezy and very cold Saturday with highs only in the teens to around 20°. Sunday will be nice and bright with a lighter wind and temperatures in the 20s. Monday looks quiet with a mix of sun and clouds expected and temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s. We’re watching the potential for a more significant storm Tuesday. Still a lot of uncertainty with regard to the track of the storm which will determine snowfall amounts but it is looking more likely that we will see some accumulating snow Tuesday and Tuesday night. Of course, we will keep you posted as we get closer.

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Breezy and cold with highs between 14°-25°. North/northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 25-35 MPH possible.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy. Breezy and frigid. Lows between -1° to +10°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible. Wind chills as low as -20°to -25° at times.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and very cold. Highs between 12°-24°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 20s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Tuesday: Snow likely. Highs in the 20s to around 30°.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Mills extends coronavirus state of civil emergency for another month
Governor Mills ends early closing time for businesses beginning Monday
Hopes downtown feel helps business.
City officials shifting approach in hopes of revitalizing Bangor Mall
288 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine for Thursday, January 28th
Total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Maine now top 31,000
Visitors wait outside at Eastern Maine Medical Center
Waiting in the cold: Corinth woman decries hospital visitor experience
President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on...
Democrats to ‘act big’ on $1.9T virus aid, stimulus check package; GOP wants plan split

Latest News

Periods of Snow & Snow Showers Possible This Morning
Periods of Snow & Snow Showers Possible This Morning
Snow Showers & Some Heavier Snow Squalls Likely Late Tonight & Friday
Periods of Snow & Snow Showers This Morning
Snow Showers & Some Heavier Snow Squalls Likely Late Tonight & Friday
Snow Showers & Some Heavier Snow Squalls Likely Late Tonight & Friday
Light Snow/Snow Showers Continue This Afternoon
Light Snow/Snow Showers Continue This Afternoon