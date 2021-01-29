Mostly Cloudy, Breezy & Cold This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The disturbance that brought us periods of snow and snow showers this morning will push offshore this afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy this afternoon with a few breaks of sun possible. Scattered snow showers will be possible especially through the early afternoon hours. The wind will be gusty with gusts to 25-35 MPH possible at times causing areas of blowing snow in spots. Temperatures will be noticeably colder today with highs in the teens to near 20° north and low to mid-20s elsewhere but feeling colder with the gusty northwest wind. Skies will turn partly cloudy tonight with lows ranging from near 0° north to the single numbers to near 10° closer to the coast. The northwest wind will remain breezy tonight which will produce wind chills as low as -20° to -25° at times.

High pressure building to our north and west this weekend will bring us sunshine both weekend days. It will remain breezy and very cold Saturday with highs only in the teens to around 20°. Sunday will be nice and bright with a lighter wind and temperatures in the 20s. Monday looks quiet with a mix of sun and clouds expected and temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s. We’re watching the potential for a more significant storm Tuesday. Still a lot of uncertainty with regard to the track of the storm which will determine snowfall amounts but it is looking more likely that we will see some accumulating snow Tuesday and Tuesday night. Of course, we will keep you posted as we get closer.

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Breezy and cold with highs between 14°-25°. North/northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 25-35 MPH possible.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy. Breezy and frigid. Lows between -1° to +10°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible. Wind chills as low as -20°to -25° at times.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and very cold. Highs between 12°-24°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 20s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Tuesday: Snow likely. Highs in the 20s to around 30°.

