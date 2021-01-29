Advertisement

Maine Downtown Center awards revitalization efforts amid pandemic

By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Downtown Center is recognizing projects and individuals for their revitalization efforts.

The program within the Maine Development Foundation works to preserve and revitalize downtown spaces across the state.

This year’s Downtown Hero award went to MacKenzie Cayford in Skowhegan.

She started as a Brew Fest volunteer and has since taken on positions with Main Street Skowhegan.

“It’s just kind of a whole movement about sense of place and history and authenticity and is really just one of the amazing things about Maine is that we have these places,” said Anne Ball, program director of Maine Downtown Center.

Skowhegan is a nationally designated Main Street Maine community.

The remaining project and innovation awards went to The Saco Scoop and Beacon Park in downtown Bath.

