Maine Community Colleges to host vaccination clinics

All appointments must be coordinated through hospitals and partner agencies.
UW-System nursing and pharmacy students will receive tuition credit for COVID-19 vaccination site help. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - In an effort to get more Mainers vaccinated, community colleges around the state are teaming up to host vaccination clinics.

Kennebec Valley Community College, Northern Maine Community College, and Eastern Maine Community College will all take part.

The clinics are in Fairfield, Presque Isle, and Bangor.

EMCC’s clinic will be in partnership with Bangor Fire and Public Health to vaccinate public safety employees.

At Northern Maine Community College, about 80 students and ten faculty members from nursing medical assisting, and paramedicine programs helped administer 840 vaccines.

NMCC is partnering with Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital in their effort to administer Covid-19 vaccinations to the...

Posted by Northern Maine Community College on Thursday, January 21, 2021

