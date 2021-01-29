Maine Community Colleges to host vaccination clinics

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - In an effort to get more Mainers vaccinated, community colleges around the state are teaming up to host vaccination clinics.

Kennebec Valley Community College, Northern Maine Community College, and Eastern Maine Community College will all take part.

“KVCC is so pleased to become part of the solution to the pandemic in our region. Besides providing the space, we are looking at how our students and faculty can play a role in helping at future vaccination clinics for second-round doses and the expansion of Northern Light’s program. Northern Light has been and continues to be a trusted partner of KVCC.”

The clinics are in Fairfield, Presque Isle, and Bangor.

All appointments must be coordinated through hospitals and partner agencies.

EMCC’s clinic will be in partnership with Bangor Fire and Public Health to vaccinate public safety employees.

At Northern Maine Community College, about 80 students and ten faculty members from nursing medical assisting, and paramedicine programs helped administer 840 vaccines.

NMCC is partnering with Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital in their effort to administer Covid-19 vaccinations to the... Posted by Northern Maine Community College on Thursday, January 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.