Maine CDC launches COVID-19 vaccination dashboard

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The state has a new online dashboard showing who is getting COVID-19 vaccinations.

The new dashboard details doses by gender, age group, and by race, and ethnicity.

It also breaks down vaccinations by county.

The dashboard is updated daily at 10 a.m. with data from the previous day.

CDC Director, Dr. Nirav Shah, says it will also show any new authorized vaccines as they become available.

The hope is this new dashboard will help them collect data more accurately so they can reach as many Mainers as possible.

Dr. Nirav Shah, said, ”This week we really are striving to move out to older Mainers who may be racial minorities or live in rural areas or who may otherwise struggle to get to a vaccine clinic. It will take time and as dr. Shah said we don’t have enough vaccine and yet even in the next month to get half of all people ages 70 and over but we will work to get some quickly and equitably.”

Maine DHHS says the state will receive a 16% increase in vaccine doses from the federal government next week.

The state will receive 20,375 first doses, which amounts to an increase of 2,800 doses over this week’s allotment.

Dr. Shah says our vaccine allocation is expected to remain the same for the next three weeks.

Click on this link to go to the dashboard website.

