Maine CDC Director answers questions regarding wearing two masks

Earlier this week, Dr. Anthony Fauci said publicly wearing a double-mask makes common sense, which has gotten a lot of attention.
Mask
Mask(WRDW)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 7:25 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -When it comes to masks to protect against COVID-19 - what’s the right way to wear them, and should we all be wearing N95 masks?

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah says people who are not in a medical position do not need the N-95 masks.

Especially if they haven’t been fit tested for them.

He says they should be reserved for medical professionals.

Dr. Shah said it’s not a bad idea and that it’s sort of like layering clothes in the colder months.

“Does it help? It could. It certainly could. The question is, what is the magnitude of the benefit? Is it ten times better? Is it 5% better? No one is really sure about that. What I would recommend is that you are going out and going grocery shopping or something like that and want an extra level of protection wearing two masks is something you can do,” Dr. Shah said.

Shah says it’s not difficult to do, but if you decide to wear two masks at a time, make sure they both provide a tight seal for protection.

Cross Insurance Center to be used as COVID-19 community vaccination center

