Husson announces winter sports contest schedule

Instate games set for February and March.
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 9:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson University announced plans to play winter sports games today.

Men and women’s basketball will play UMPI, February 12th and 13th, to kick off the year. They both have a 6 game schedule with UMaine Farmington, Maine Maritime, and UMaine Fort Kent games in March. They also announced a virtual swim and dive schedule and indoor track and field meets.

