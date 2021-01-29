Husson announces winter sports contest schedule
Instate games set for February and March.
Published: Jan. 28, 2021
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson University announced plans to play winter sports games today.
Men and women’s basketball will play UMPI, February 12th and 13th, to kick off the year. They both have a 6 game schedule with UMaine Farmington, Maine Maritime, and UMaine Fort Kent games in March. They also announced a virtual swim and dive schedule and indoor track and field meets.
