Husson announces winter sports contest schedule

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson University announced plans to play winter sports games today.

Men and women’s basketball will play UMPI, February 12th and 13th, to kick off the year. They both have a 6 game schedule with UMaine Farmington, Maine Maritime, and UMaine Fort Kent games in March. They also announced a virtual swim and dive schedule and indoor track and field meets.

