Guildford man accused of beating father’s cat indicted by Piscataquis Grand Jury

43-year-old Ryan Carleton is charged with animal cruelty and violation of conditions of release as well as criminal OUI
(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - A Guilford man accused of beating his father’s cat to death with a frying pan has been indicted by a Piscataquis County grand jury.

43-year-old Ryan Carleton is charged with animal cruelty and violation of conditions of release as well as criminal OUI.

Carleton was arrested on Thanksgiving at his father’s home in Sangerville.

He was released on bail just the day before for a disorderly conduct charge in Cumberland County.

Part of his bail conditions were to avoid contact with his father.

According to officials, Carleton’s Dad let him stay because he had nowhere else to go.

