Advertisement

Got your COVID-19 vaccination appointment... What’s next?

“An effort of this scale, scope, and magnitude has not been undertaken in a generation, if not longer,” said Maine CDC Director, Dr. Nirav Shah.
Vaccination procedures
Vaccination procedures(WTVY)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - You waited and waited, called and called, refreshed the website over and over.

Finally, you got your appointment to get the coronavirus vaccine.

So, what’s next?

“An effort of this scale, scope, and magnitude has not been undertaken in a generation, if not longer,” said Maine CDC Director, Dr. Nirav Shah.

The state is in the midst of expanding its coronavirus vaccination capability. On Tuesday, a clinic will open at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, adding to a growing list of new sites.

“This time of year, it’s very, very cold, and we need you to arrive not far in advance of your appointment,” said Tim Doak, who is overseeing the set up of the clinic at the Cross Center for Northern Light Health.

“We really would like you to not enter the building until about 10 minutes before your appointment,” he said.

“Large scale vaccination is still something that is rolling out across the country,” said Shah. “There may be a delay, there may be a snag in the system. You may think that it will only take five or 10 minutes, and it may take 10 or 20. So, I would ask everyone for their patience.”

After your shot, you will be monitored for around 45 minutes to ensure you don’t have an adverse reaction. There have been some, but very limited reports.

“Virtually everyone who has been vaccinated thus far has felt some mild site pain at the site of injection, and that’s about it,” said Shah. “Unless you were feeling particularly crummy the day after, there is no reason to plan to take time off of work.”

If you are receiving the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, you will need a second dose. It’s going to be easier getting it if you have proof of the first handy.

“You’ll get this little white card, and you need to keep the white card or take a picture of the white card on your cell phone so if you lose it, you have a picture of it,” advised Governor Janet Mills.

That card will show what shot you got and when your next dose is due.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Mills extends coronavirus state of civil emergency for another month
Governor Mills ends early closing time for businesses beginning Monday
Hopes downtown feel helps business.
City officials shifting approach in hopes of revitalizing Bangor Mall
288 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine for Thursday, January 28th
Total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Maine now top 31,000
Visitors wait outside at Eastern Maine Medical Center
Waiting in the cold: Corinth woman decries hospital visitor experience
President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on...
Democrats to ‘act big’ on $1.9T virus aid, stimulus check package; GOP wants plan split

Latest News

January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month.
Advise on escaping, reporting human trafficking
Bangor Police are looking for help in identifying two people suspected of breaking into a local...
Bangor Police looking for two suspects involved in attempted break in
What do you do when you get to your appointment.
Vaccination procedure
search mefishwildlife on youtube to view webinar
A webinar was held Friday on safety tips if headed out on the trails this year