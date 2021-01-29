Equine therapy program in Dover-Foxcroft helps veterans

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) -An equine therapy program for veterans in Dover-Foxcroft is in its second year.

I spoke with the instructors about how horses can heal.

Kim Slininger is the founder of Spirit Warrior, a program she describes as using the spirit of the horse to heal those wounded by war.

“We let the horses pick who they want to work with.”

Slininger is a disabled veteran, she’s lived with PTSD since 1978 and says a similar program helped her.

“There is a life outside the diagnosis of PTSD.”

She found a home for Spirit Warrior at Northern Maine Riding Adventures in Dover-Foxcroft. Judy Cross Strehlke owns the property. She’s worked with horses since she was a teenager and started one of Maine’s first therapeutic riding programs in 1980.

“Just absolutely thrilled that we could partner here and run that program.”

She says horses can act as a mirror for emotions and has worked with foster kids, the incarcerated, those with mental health challenges, and now, veterans.

“If there’s anxiety, you’ll see anxiety in the horse. It really helps you to get real with how you feel and your emotions. That’s a really hard thing for a lot of our veterans to express, but the horse will oftentimes express it for them.”

Slininger serves as deaconess for Hope Lutheran Church (LCMS) in Bangor.

“My job with my church is outreach to the military community. The best way I could do that is by providing the same path for healing that I followed.”

Strehlke says it’s important to have an honest relationship with God, whatever that looks like for each individual. “We want to help people find some kind of peace in their own lives with their relationships with the creator.”

The program focuses on self awareness and mindfulness, paying attention to what your own body, and the horse, are saying.

“A veteran or someone who has suffered from trauma or abuse, they start to learn that they have a voice too.” says Slininger.

But they have to remember the horse also has a say.

Slininger chuckles. “You can come in here with an agenda, and the horse totally changes it.”

