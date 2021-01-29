Advertisement

EMITL holds first outdoor “indoor” track meet

“80 degrees somewhere”
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 9:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If there is any possible way to make sports happen for their athletes, our area athletic directors have found it.

Hard to hold indoor track due to gathering ordinances. No problem. They ran the first ever outdoor Eastern Maine Indoor Track League meet instead.

“It’s going to be miserable,” says Bucksport freshman William Hileman.

Warm out today boys? 80 degrees somewhere, 80 degrees somewhere...

“That’s what we are doing we are running outside in January...

(not exactly indoor track)

It is not, (But it is) But it is ‘indoor’,” says Brewer A.D. David Utterback.

“I was actually happy about that because honestly running inside is hard breathing for distance runners anyways. So with a mask it would just be impossible,” says Brewer senior Olivia Mosca, “The times didn’t really matter due to the circumstances. It was just competition, and running out with my teammates, and I’m just thankful I was able to have this opportunity.”

“This is my first track race ever, had no idea how the mile was going to go,” says Hileman, “Went out great but 2nd lap it’s bad. The mask, I couldn’t get any breathe at all, just forced myself to keep going.”

