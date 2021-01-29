Bangor School Department returning to in-person learning on Feb. 1st

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor School Department will return to in-person learning on Monday, February 1st.

Schools have been remote the last week and a half due to a COVID-19 outbreak at Cyr Bus Line.

Interim Superintendent Kathy Harris-Smeberg says, they’ll go back to in person learning now that drivers are available again.

There will be a couple of changes to bus routes.

Principals will be calling parents whose children are affected by these changes.

Harris-Smeberg says, she’s thankful for everyone’s patience and understanding during this unusual time.

She did confirm there are cases of of COVID-19 at Bangor High School, Downeast School, and James F. Doughty school.

No close contacts have been reported.

