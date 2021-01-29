Bangor Police looking for two suspects involved in attempted break in

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police are looking for help in identifying two people suspected of breaking into a local market last weekend.

Last Saturday morning, officers responded to Weebeez Market on Blue Hill East.

Officials learned that two people, dressed in dark clothing, took off just before police got there.

They also learned that the market’s glass front doors had been shattered.

Officers recovered several items of clothing and a skateboard in the area.

If you have any information on the people responsible, you’re asked to call police at 947-7384.

