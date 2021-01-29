Advertisement

America East announces Tournament format plans

Championships set for March 12th and 13th.
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 10:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - America East announcing its tournament format Thursday. The top two seeds getting byes and all eligible teams getting in.

More America East Tournament Info

they will play a pod playoff first and then a championship final four...each championship final will be held at one site. the womens final is march 12th... the men’s final is saturday march 13th...

