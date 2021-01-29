Advertisement

Advice on escaping, reporting human trafficking

January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There are about 400 cases of human trafficking in Maine a year.

It happens in every county in the state.

TV5 spoke with an expert about how it occurs in Maine.

Nurse Keri Kapaldo says it’s often tied to drug trafficking, and it’s different depending on where you are in the state.

It frequently starts with someone close coercing you into an act in exchange for money or goods.

Kapaldo says when a person that’s been trafficked decides to seek help, that needs to be handled the right way.

“Human trafficking mimics domestic violence in a lot of ways,” she said. “Like domestic violence, sometimes leaving is the most dangerous time and can be the most lethal time. In that situation, we always trust that the person knows when it is safest to seek resources and help.”

If you witnesses what you think may be a trafficking situation, you’re urged not to approach but to call the proper authorities.

Here is information if you need help.

National Human Trafficking Hotline - 1 (888) 373-7888

Partners for Peace - 1-800-863-9909

