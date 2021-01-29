A webinar was held Friday on safety tips if headed out on the trails this year

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An informational webinar was held this morning by Colonel Dan Scott of the Maine Warden Service.

If you’re headed out on the trails with an ATV or snowmobile this winter, he encourages people to slow down due to the lack of snow and always check the thickness of ice before heading onto it.

More people have gotten outside during the pandemic to take advantage of local trails, lakes, and more that Maine has to offer.

Scott says this has led to more calls to the Warden Service.

”Maine Game Wardens literally impact peoples’ lives every day. They save lives, they change peoples’ lives. Of those 400 and something search and rescue missions, some of the terrible crashes that we deal with, one of the best things about my job is, as law enforcement officers, we deal with people when they’re at their lowest. They’re having the worst day of their life, and our Game Wardens have the ability to make that a little better,” said Colonel Dan Scott of the Maine Warden Service.

Scott says if you’re interested in becoming a Game Warden, they do have vacancies.

If you’d like to learn more about that, or to purchase a license, you can visit Maine.gov/ifw.

