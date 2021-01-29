Advertisement

A group of lottery players donate to a great cause

They donated to the Bryce Pelkey Scholarship Fund.
By Ryan Munn
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A group of local lottery players were like many last week - hoping to cash in on a multi-million dollar ticket.

It didn’t happen - but they still feel like winners, helping support an area scholarship program.

Laura York organizes lottery pools with her friends and family.

We caught up with her last week before the big powerball and mega millions drawings.

Everyone gives twenty dollars in hopes of sharing a big payout.

None of the tickets in the pool hit the jackpot but there was a 1,000 dollar winner.

It wasn’t enough for everyone to get their money back, so the players decided to give it away.

”It was just an excitement thing at first and then I was really like you know, if we don’t win the big one, we don’t win our money back then for us to donate it to a worthy cause was something close to my heart,” said Laura York, the organizer of the lottery pools.

That cause is a scholarship at Bangor High School in memory of a student who committed suicide.

The players actually added to to their 1-thousand dollar winning ticket.

In all, they donated 1,526 dollars to the Bryce Pelkey Scholarship Fund.

