363 newly recorded cases of COVID-19, 3 more Mainers die with virus

55 patients in critical care, 31 are on ventilators
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
363 new cases, 3 new deaths related to COVID-19 , according to Maine CDC
363 new cases, 3 new deaths related to COVID-19 , according to Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - 363 newly recorded cases of coronavirus according to the Maine CDC.

Three more people died with the virus- all of them were from Southern Maine.

That brings the total death toll in our state to 570.

There are now 38,813 cases in Maine since the pandemic began.

31,284 are confirmed by the Maine CDC.

County by county breakdown of coronavirus statistics in Maine
County by county breakdown of coronavirus statistics in Maine(WABI TV)

Cumberland County now breaking the 11,000-case mark.

Kennebec County has 34 newly recorded cases.

Penobscot County with 30.

13 each in Somerset and Franklin counties.

Waldo County with no newly recorded coronavirus cases.

And we should note, there are 15 new cases where it’s unknown which county they originated from.

