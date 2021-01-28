Waiting in the cold: Corinth woman decries hospital visitor experience

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Last month Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center limited their visiting hours to two hours in the afternoon amid rising coronavirus cases in the community.

A Corinth woman is concerned that the change has forced elderly visitors to wait outside in cold temperatures.

”It was very sad to stand there in line and watch the number of people, a long line, waiting to get in to visit their family.”

Roberta Martin has been to visit her daughter, a patient at Eastern Maine Medical Center, several times, and was upset to find herself waiting in line in the cold.

”At least 70 to 100. It goes all the way past the parking garage. I talked to one lady she was older than me quite a bit, she’s been there every day for five weeks, standing in line.”

Northern Light officials said in a statement they recognize the importance of connecting with loved ones in person as part of the healing process, but have limited visiting hours during the pandemic for safety reasons. They also offer virtual visitation.

“I don’t understand why they don’t stagger visitation. Number one you wouldn’t have a big crowd. They wouldn’t have to wait in line. And people who work, they can’t see their family, cause it’s only two to four.”

Martin is also concerned that making people wait fifteen minutes or more in cold winter weather isn’t safe. In their statement, Northern Light Health acknowledged that there may be a short wait for visitors, and encouraged them to dress warmly.

“I don’t think people are thinking things through. The administration needs to look at this and fix it.”

The full statement from Northern Light Health Eastern Maine Medical Center follows.

“We recognize the importance of connecting with loved ones in the healing process and have continued to advocate for allowing visitors coming into Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. To protect our patients, staff, and community members, we are limiting the number of people coming to the Medical Center, which involves offering visiting hours from 2 to 4 pm daily. To streamline their entry into the building, our staff are screening visitors outside just before visiting hours open. There are times there may be a short wait, and we encourage visitors to dress warmly. Loved ones may wish to connect to patients over the phone or by mobile device, and our teams can help patients facilitate these calls through our Patient Family Connection tool by calling 973-8110.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.