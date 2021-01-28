Advertisement

Waiting in the cold: Corinth woman decries hospital visitor experience

By Spencer Roberts
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Last month Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center limited their visiting hours to two hours in the afternoon amid rising coronavirus cases in the community.

A Corinth woman is concerned that the change has forced elderly visitors to wait outside in cold temperatures.

”It was very sad to stand there in line and watch the number of people, a long line, waiting to get in to visit their family.”

Roberta Martin has been to visit her daughter, a patient at Eastern Maine Medical Center, several times, and was upset to find herself waiting in line in the cold.

”At least 70 to 100. It goes all the way past the parking garage. I talked to one lady she was older than me quite a bit, she’s been there every day for five weeks, standing in line.”

Northern Light officials said in a statement they recognize the importance of connecting with loved ones in person as part of the healing process, but have limited visiting hours during the pandemic for safety reasons. They also offer virtual visitation.

“I don’t understand why they don’t stagger visitation. Number one you wouldn’t have a big crowd. They wouldn’t have to wait in line. And people who work, they can’t see their family, cause it’s only two to four.”

Martin is also concerned that making people wait fifteen minutes or more in cold winter weather isn’t safe. In their statement, Northern Light Health acknowledged that there may be a short wait for visitors, and encouraged them to dress warmly.

“I don’t think people are thinking things through. The administration needs to look at this and fix it.”

The full statement from Northern Light Health Eastern Maine Medical Center follows.

“We recognize the importance of connecting with loved ones in the healing process and have continued to advocate for allowing visitors coming into Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. To protect our patients, staff, and community members, we are limiting the number of people coming to the Medical Center, which involves offering visiting hours from 2 to 4 pm daily. To streamline their entry into the building, our staff are screening visitors outside just before visiting hours open. There are times there may be a short wait, and we encourage visitors to dress warmly. Loved ones may wish to connect to patients over the phone or by mobile device, and our teams can help patients facilitate these calls through our Patient Family Connection tool by calling 973-8110.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate after car crashes into building in Bangor.
Police investigating after car crashes into Bangor building
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Jan. 27
Maine CDC reports 463 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
Officials said early Wednesday morning Matthew Newton Fortin, 18, was arrested and charged with...
Maine teen seriously injured in attack in Lisbon, police say
Rebecca's Place restaurant in Augusta.
Rebecca’s Place closes permanently after 45 years in Augusta
Cross Insurance Center to be used as COVID-19 community vaccination center

Latest News

Bill Townsend was one of a hundred finalists out of more than 11,000 teachers who applied to be...
Retired Sumner teacher nearly on the Space Shuttle Challenger 35 years ago
Cross Insurance Center to be used as COVID-19 community vaccination center
City of Bangor assisting Northern Light Health with vaccine center
Visitors wait outside at Eastern Maine Medical Center
Waiting in the cold: Corinth woman decries hospital visitor experience
Officials say Bolduc was reported missing on Tuesday.
Augusta police ask for help in finding missing man