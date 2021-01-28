Advertisement

UMaine nursing students assisting in coronavirus vaccinations

Roughly 250 nursing students who will be working various vaccination clinics.
TV5 spoke with officials at the University of Maine System about the roughly 250 nursing students who will be working various vaccination clinics.(Bryan Sidelinger)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - As the efforts to vaccinate Mainers for the coronavirus expand, so will the amount of people administering the vaccine.

TV5 spoke with officials at the University of Maine System Thursday about the roughly 250 nursing students who will be working various vaccination clinics.

In fact, many of them have already started.

We heard from a pair of Senior students from the Orono campus.

“I could name like 50 times where someone sat down and said I am so thankful that you were here to help me,” said senior nursing student Nicole Despres.

“Getting vaccinated will be a light at the end of the tunnel for all of us hopefully,” said senior nursing student Emma Moulton. “So, I think it’s a great experience to be a part of this and hopefully slow down in this pandemic.”

“Part of our overall effort in the University of Maine system to do whatever we can to help me in through the pandemic,” said UMS Chancellor Dannel Malloy.

Husson nursing students are also assisting as vaccinators.

It’s expected those students will work thousands of volunteer hours in the weeks and months ahead.

So far the students we spoke with had been working at clinics at Northern Light EMMC.

They hadn’t been told if they’d be working at the new clinic opening at the Cross Center in Bangor next week.

