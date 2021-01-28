Advertisement

UMaine hockey doing what it can while activities are on pause

“These kids stick together and keep fighting.”
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine men’s hockey has paused all activities due to covid-19 protocols. Red Gendron explains what they can do right now to stay ready for action...

“We will be doing some things video-wise… So will show situations, and talk about how we could improve certain parts of our game. We will keep them engaged in terms of their psychological development, mental toughness training, those kinds of things. Things that we do on a regular basis,” says UMaine head hockey coach Red Gendron, “Most importantly will work to stick together. One of the real good things about our team, and it’s shown itself several times, is how these kids stick together and keep fighting. So we want to make sure we keep paying attention to the cohesiveness that leads to that.”

