Two Maine lawmakers hold tele-town hall

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The leaders of both chambers of the Maine State Legislature held a tele-town hall.

Senate President Troy Jackson and Speaker of the House Ryan Fecteau talked about the proposed COVID-19 Patient Bill of Rights.

They say it would require all health insurance companies in Maine to cover COVID-19 testing, immunizations, and screening.

Speaker of the House Ryan Fecteau, said, “These common Sense changes to Maine law are desperately needed given what we’ve learned responding to COVID-19 over the last 10 months. It’s also important that we require insurance companies to cover vaccinations for COVID-19 in getting Mainers vaccinated as we all know is the best way to put an end to COVID-19, hold on our state, our lives, and our economy.”

Both Jackson and Fecteau stressed the importance of wearing your masks and following guidelines.

