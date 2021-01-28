Total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Maine now top 31,000

288 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine for Thursday, January 28th (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - Five more Mainers died with COVID-19, according to the Maine CDC. Three people from Cumberland County and one each from Kennebec and Franklin counties.

The state agency is also reporting 288 new cases of coronavirus.

There are now 38, 454 cases in Maine since the pandemic began.

31, 064 are confirmed by the Maine CDC.

And, a total of 567 people died in Maine with the virus.

51 patients with COVID-19 are listed in critical condition at hospital around the state. Of those, 30 are on ventilators.

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine, according to CDC (WABI TV)

Cumberland and York Counties both registering high numbers of newly recorded cases- 80 in York County and 73 in Cumberland County.

Penobscot County has 32 new cases.

22 new ones reported in Kennebec County.

12 new cases in Waldo County.

Washington County recording three new cases, just one in Piscataquis County.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.