Thursday marks the 35th anniversary of when tragedy struck the Space Shuttle Challenger

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The staff at the Challenger Learning Center in Bangor are remembering this day - 35 years ago - when tragedy struck the Space Shuttle Challenger.

Seven members of the Fifty-One L crew died when the shuttle exploded 73-seconds after the launch.

The crew included the astronauts and Christa McAuliffe of New Hampshire.

She was set to be the first teacher in space.

After the explosion, the families of the crew came together and created the Challenger Learning Center to continue the legacy of the Teacher in Space Mission.

“When students come to our center, it’s hands on, it’s engaging, it’s letting them be and do. It’s neat how that really carries on the spirit of this ‘teacher in space mission’. The idea is to really involve students all over the U.S. and we still get to do that all the time now. Even thirty-five years later, what was a tragedy has really turned into this amazing experience and opportunity for students still.”

The Challenger Learning Center has changed some of its activities for students in light of the pandemic, offering various virtual programs.

If you would like to learn or more or donate to support the center, you can visit astronaut dot org.

