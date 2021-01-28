State to use 3D printer at UMaine to manufacture wind turbine blades

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Federal funding will allow the state the use the 3D printer at UMaine to create wind turbine blades.

Senators Susan Collins and Angus King announced the $2.8 million in funding today.

The 3D printer is the largest in the world.

Wind turbine blades can cost upwards of $10 million and take a year and a half to manufacture.

The 3D printer will take 6 months off the manufacturing time and save up to 50 percent of the total cost.

