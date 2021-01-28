State to use 3D printer at UMaine to manufacture wind turbine blades
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Federal funding will allow the state the use the 3D printer at UMaine to create wind turbine blades.
Senators Susan Collins and Angus King announced the $2.8 million in funding today.
The 3D printer is the largest in the world.
Wind turbine blades can cost upwards of $10 million and take a year and a half to manufacture.
The 3D printer will take 6 months off the manufacturing time and save up to 50 percent of the total cost.
Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.