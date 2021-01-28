Advertisement

State to use 3D printer at UMaine to manufacture wind turbine blades

The 3D printer is the largest in the world.
The 3D printer is the largest in the world.(WABI)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Federal funding will allow the state the use the 3D printer at UMaine to create wind turbine blades.

Senators Susan Collins and Angus King announced the $2.8 million in funding today.

The 3D printer is the largest in the world.

Wind turbine blades can cost upwards of $10 million and take a year and a half to manufacture.

The 3D printer will take 6 months off the manufacturing time and save up to 50 percent of the total cost.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate after car crashes into building in Bangor.
Police investigating after car crashes into Bangor building
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Jan. 27
Maine CDC reports 463 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
Officials said early Wednesday morning Matthew Newton Fortin, 18, was arrested and charged with...
Maine teen seriously injured in attack in Lisbon, police say
Rebecca's Place restaurant in Augusta.
Rebecca’s Place closes permanently after 45 years in Augusta
Cross Insurance Center to be used as COVID-19 community vaccination center

Latest News

Hopes downtown feel helps business.
City officials shifting approach in hopes of revitalizing Bangor Mall
Stores leaving leads to changes
Bangor Mall pivot
The Challenger Learning Center in Bangor is remembering this day
Thursday marks the 35th anniversary of when tragedy struck the Space Shuttle Challenger
Gov. Mills extends coronavirus state of civil emergency for another month
Governor Mills ends early closing time for businesses beginning Monday