Snow Showers & Some Heavier Snow Squalls Likely Late Tonight & Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -An intensifying storm currently located just off the southern Mid-Atlantic Coastline will continue to slide northeast tonight and tomorrow morning, while at the same time a strong disturbance aloft sweeps southeast out of Canada and moves across New England. A developing inverted trough between the ocean storm and the strong disturbance aloft will bring snow showers and some heavier snow squalls to Maine later tonight through early tomorrow afternoon. Most of Maine will likely see a coating to 2″ by later tomorrow, but wherever the inverted trough develops the snowfall will be heavier and 2 to 4″ could pile up. The most likely area to see the burst of heavier snow appears to be along coastal parts of Maine, especially from coastal Washington County on down to the Rockland Region.

Once the storm lifts off to our northeast a pool of bitter arctic air currently centered over south-central Canada will slide southeast into New England beginning later tomorrow and then continuing across our region Saturday and early Sunday as well. The arctic airmass will be accompanied by a strong and gusty northwest breeze tomorrow and Saturday and that will help drive the wind chill values below zero much of the time, especially north and west of the Bangor Region.

High pressure approaching New England from the west will bring Maine a mostly sunny Saturday. The high will continue to control the weather across the Pine Tree State Sunday and as it slides across the Northeast the wind will be lighter and the temps will moderate back to seasonable levels, with highs running in the 20s across most of the state.

After a rather quiet Monday, it currently appears that a storm system will impact Maine and the rest of Eastern New England beginning Tuesday and then continuing into part of Wednesday. It looks like the precipitation associated with the storm will be mainly in the form of snow as the storm track will likely remain just to our east, which would keep Maine on the colder side of the storm.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, occasional flurries and snow showers, becoming steadier late, with a northwest breeze increasing to 7 to 15 mph and low temps in the upper single numbers and teens.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, morning scattered snow showers and possible heavier snow squalls, breezy and cold, with a northwest breeze between 12 and 25 mph and high temps in the teens to mid-20s.

Saturday: Bright, and frigid, with a northwest breeze between 10 and 20 mph and highs in the teens to low 20s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with high temps in the 20s.

Monday: Sun to increasing clouds, with high temps in the mid-20s to lower 30s.

Tuesday: Snow and blustery conditions likely, with high temps in the mid-20s to lower 30s.

