Retired Sumner teacher nearly on the Space Shuttle Challenger 35 years ago

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Thursday marked the 35th anniversary of the Space Shuttle Challenger disaster. Six astronauts and a teacher from New Hampshire lost their lives when the shuttle blew apart just 73 seconds after lift-off.

The crew of the Challenger very nearly included a teacher from Maine.

“I wanted to be the teacher in space. I wanted that really badly.”

Bar Harbor resident and retired teacher Bill Townsend nearly achieved that lifelong dream.

Out of 11-thousand applicants, Townsend was one of a hundred finalists in NASA’s ‘Teacher is Space’ project in the mid-1980′s. Ultimately the honor went to Christa McAuliffe from New Hampshire. Instead, Townsend was teaching biology in his regular classroom at Sumner High School the day the Space Shuttle Challenger launched- and tragically exploded- on January 28th, 1986.

“I was back at Sumner when they did the launch 35 years ago,” Townsend said. “We didn’t have tv reception down there back then. We didn’t have cable or anything. The secretary came in and told me the space shuttle had just exploded, and I wasn’t sure what she meant. But I managed to get a scratchy picture on the tv set I had in the room, and sure enough…”

“One of the questions that always came up in my mind was ‘did they know what was happening?’ And the general feeling is yes. There’s an indication that they remained conscious for quite some time. The capsule continued upward quite a distance. Lack of oxygen, that sort of thing.”

”That could’ve been me, yup. And every now and then I think I really wanted to go. And then all of a sudden it comes into my mind, ‘well it’s a good thing. I’d be dead if I’d have gone.’”

“My religious oriented friends say ‘you were blessed,’ that I didn’t go. My more non-religious friends said you were lucky you didn’t go. You were lucky”

