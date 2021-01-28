Advertisement

No injuries reported in Bucksport apartment fire

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 9:33 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Officials are trying to determine what caused a fire at an apartment building in Bucksport Wednesday.

Crews from several towns were called to the building on Middle Street just after 6:30 pm..

Officials say they arrived to find one apartment fully involved.

It happened on the second floor of the north side of the building.

Crews were able to knock it down quickly, and keep it from spreading.

There were reports that some may have been trapped inside, but officials say they were able to get them out without injury.

”There were people who were guided to the stairwell because of the fire. Obviously, they couldn’t get in the elevators. They were in there but we had people with them from time to time, plus getting them to go down the stairwell,” said Sean Geagan, Director of Public Safety for the town of Bucksport.

No one was injured, but a few pets were lost.

The Red Cross has been called in to help those affected.

