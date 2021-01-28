Advertisement

Man facing drug charges after Concord drug bust

By Courtney Cortright
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 8:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CONCORD, Maine (WABI) - Police say they seized more than $58,000 worth of drugs at a home in Central Maine.

37-year-old Juan Nunez is facing drug charges.

He’s at the Somerset County Jail on Wednesday night.

Police went to a home in Concord early Wednesday morning.

They said found drugs including cocaine and ecstasy as well as two guns.

Bail for Nunez is set at $25,000.

He will make his first court appearance in June.

