MaineGeneral Health to open vaccination clinics

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Starting next week, people 70 and older will have another spot where they can get vaccinated for COVID-19.

MaineGeneral Health officials say the clinics will be at the Alfond Center for Health in Augusta.

The vaccination clinics will start out small.

Officials say it all depends on how many vaccines they get.

They hope to have up to 500 people vaccinated in their first week.

President and CEO MaineGeneral Health ”Thrilling for us, because we know how much our community needs this how important it is to try and get our arms around this pandemic. So to be able to provide it the vaccine and provide it to our community members is unbelievable.”

Officials hope the clinics will be three to four days a week - but again they say that depends on supply.

“MaineGeneral’s COVID-19 community vaccination clinics will begin next week. These clinics will start on a small scale based on the number of vaccines we receive. We are only vaccinating people aged 70 and older at this time, and you must register in advance. Our phone registration line will open Friday, Jan. 29 at 8 a.m.:

• Augusta: 207-621-6419

• Waterville: 207-861-6419

• Toll-free: 1-866-XOUT-C19 (1-866-968-8219)

For the most up-to-date information on MaineGeneral COVID-19 vaccination clinics, go to www.mainegeneral.org/covid. "

