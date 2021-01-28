Maine summer concert season in jeopardy unless vaccination efforts increase

WESTBROOK, Maine (WMTW) - Unless COVID-19 vaccinations increase, the summer concert season in Maine could be in jeopardy.

It would be the second year in a row of no summer concerts in Maine for Waterfront Concerts, which holds concerts in Westbrook and Bangor.

“Signs point to it not being as positive as one would hope for the arts and entertainment industry to potentially lose yet another summer,” Waterfront Concerts owner Alex Gray said. “You know, we’d like to be talking about testing and tracing policies with the CDC and the governor, but we’re also happy to wait our turn.”

Gray said several shows are booked for July and August. He said the dates are at risk because of the vaccine uncertainty, and it takes several months for the music industry to gear up for national tours.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.