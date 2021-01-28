Advertisement

Maine ready for upcoming football season which might be played entirely on the road

“That’s gonna be a conversation we have with our players about what they wanna do.”
Maine ready for upcoming football season which might be played entirely on the road
Maine ready for upcoming football season which might be played entirely on the road
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 12:03 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - UMaine football wrapped up fall camp in November and is set to get underway early next week. It was caa media day Wednesday as the conference plans to play their season this spring.

The Black Bears have unique challenges not only with school rules, but also following state gathering protocols. They just made it under the number in the fall for outdoor practice. But if another team were there, they would be over the outdoor gathering ordinance, making having a home game nearly impossible right now. It may change if COVID-19 numbers drop again. But the Black Bears are slated to open at Delaware March 6th, and then host Albany March 13th, which is about 6 weeks away.

“If by the time we get to the scenario of Maine having to play a home game, if that is not practically possible based on rules that have been implemented by the state of Maine, we’re going to work with the folks at Maine to hopefully pivot and get that game to a different location where it can be played,” says CAA Commissioner Joe D’Antonio, “Now it could mean, unfortunately, if Maine wants to have a season they are going to left to play all road games.”

“We have already had conversations about potential options and stuff like that. Naturally, our sport is a little different than some others in terms of the number of rosters and the size overall. There’s some logistical things we have to go through,” says UMaine head football coach Nick Charlton, “I think if we get to a point where we are unable to play a home game, that’s gonna be a conversation we have with our players about what they wanna do, and how they wanna handle that. Then ultimately, will talk to the administration and see what plans we can put in place.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate after car crashes into building in Bangor.
Police investigating after car crashes into Bangor building
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Jan. 27
Maine CDC reports 463 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
Officials said early Wednesday morning Matthew Newton Fortin, 18, was arrested and charged with...
Maine teen seriously injured in attack in Lisbon, police say
Rebecca's Place restaurant in Augusta.
Rebecca’s Place closes permanently after 45 years in Augusta
Cross Insurance Center to be used as COVID-19 community vaccination center

Latest News

UMaine hockey doing what it can while activities are on pause
UMaine hockey doing what it can while activities are on pause
Old Town boys top Hermon, MDI girls edge Ellsworth
Old Town boys top Hermon, MDI girls edge Ellsworth
Vachon proud of supportive team mentality her players are displaying
UMaine’s Vachon proud of supportive team mentality her players are displaying
Dr. Shah says while some cases have come from holding sports, the benefit is greater than risk
Dr. Shah says while some cases have come from holding sports, the benefit is greater than risk