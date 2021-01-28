Maine ready for upcoming football season which might be played entirely on the road

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - UMaine football wrapped up fall camp in November and is set to get underway early next week. It was caa media day Wednesday as the conference plans to play their season this spring.

The Black Bears have unique challenges not only with school rules, but also following state gathering protocols. They just made it under the number in the fall for outdoor practice. But if another team were there, they would be over the outdoor gathering ordinance, making having a home game nearly impossible right now. It may change if COVID-19 numbers drop again. But the Black Bears are slated to open at Delaware March 6th, and then host Albany March 13th, which is about 6 weeks away.

“If by the time we get to the scenario of Maine having to play a home game, if that is not practically possible based on rules that have been implemented by the state of Maine, we’re going to work with the folks at Maine to hopefully pivot and get that game to a different location where it can be played,” says CAA Commissioner Joe D’Antonio, “Now it could mean, unfortunately, if Maine wants to have a season they are going to left to play all road games.”

“We have already had conversations about potential options and stuff like that. Naturally, our sport is a little different than some others in terms of the number of rosters and the size overall. There’s some logistical things we have to go through,” says UMaine head football coach Nick Charlton, “I think if we get to a point where we are unable to play a home game, that’s gonna be a conversation we have with our players about what they wanna do, and how they wanna handle that. Then ultimately, will talk to the administration and see what plans we can put in place.”

